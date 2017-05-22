  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    George R.R. Martin blogs a bunch of teasers about the Game of Thrones spinoffs

    22:35, 22 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Author of A Song of Ice and Fire series, George R.R. Martin in a Livejournal post spoke about his involvement in four in-development spinoffs of Game of Thrones series recently announced by HBO, according to The Verge .

    Uncommonly for the author, who loves to tease fans with vague promises about the sixth book in the series, the post contained some useful and specific information.

    Read more .

    Tags:
    Interesting facts and stories World News Entertainment
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!