Georgia floods: Escaped tiger &#39;kills man&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A tiger that killed a man and wounded another after escaping from a flooded zoo in Georgia has been shot dead, according to media reports.

The animal was one of several to break free from its enclosure at Tbilisi Zoo last weekend, following severe flooding.

Earlier reports suggested the men may have been attacked by a lion.

Police were deployed to find the animal, which had been sheltering in a warehouse, AFP news agency says.

A spokeswoman for the interior ministry said the killing happened in the city's central square.

One eyewitness told the Imedi TV channel: "It was a white tiger, a big one. It attacked a man, it seized him by the throat."

Hundreds of creatures drowned when the zoo was swamped by floodwater, while many others escaped.

Lions, hippos and bears were pictured roaming the streets, with residents urged to stay indoors and avoid contact with any of the animals.

On Tuesday the zoo suggested that all of the missing lions and tigers had been found dead, with one jaguar unaccounted for.

Its website says two white Bengali tigers live at the facility, one male and one female.

A post on the zoo's Facebook page (in Georgian) said a news conference planned for 17:00 local time (13:00 GMT) had been cancelled.

The flash floods devastated parts of Tbilisi, claiming the lives of 13 people, including three zoo keepers.

Up to six people are still missing and about 40 families lost their homes, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.