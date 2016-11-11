Georgia's Geo Folk Tour stunningly covers Abai's Kozimnin Karasy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Georgia's Geo Folk Tour project presented its take on the Abai Kunanbayev's song Kozimnin Karasy and we think it's brilliant.

Geo Folk Tour posted a video of them signing the song on their official Facebook page and dedicated it to their friends from Kazakhstan. In the description above the video Geo Folk Tour mentions that the song is performed in the Georgian lyrical ballads genre.



The vocalists also added that they didn't intend to copy the original sound of the song. Instead they wanted to give it a brand-new Georgian sound.



Geo Folk Tour is a musical and tourist project offering their services to those who want to have unforgettable feasts and unique tours around Georgia.