  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Georgia's Geo Folk Tour stunningly covers Abai's Kozimnin Karasy

    19:15, 11 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Georgia's Geo Folk Tour project presented its take on the Abai Kunanbayev's song Kozimnin Karasy and we think it's brilliant.

    Geo Folk Tour posted a video of them signing the song on their official Facebook page and dedicated it to their friends from Kazakhstan. In the description above the video Geo Folk Tour mentions that the song is performed in the Georgian lyrical ballads genre.

    The vocalists also added that they didn't intend to copy the original sound of the song. Instead they wanted to give it a brand-new Georgian sound.

    Geo Folk Tour is a musical and tourist project offering their services to those who want to have unforgettable feasts and unique tours around Georgia.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Georgia Culture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!