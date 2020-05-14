Georgia, Slovakia discuss opening of tourism

BAKU. KAZINFORM Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili had a phone conversation with Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova to discuss issues related to safe tourism and the fight against coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

Zourabichvili expressed condolences to the president and the families of the victims of the epidemic in Slovakia, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the president of Georgia spoke about the activities to combat the coronavirus, as well as strategic plans to open tourism and the economy.

Zourabichvili noted that Georgia is interested in developing safe tourism with Slovakia, in compliance with all international recommendations.

According to Chaputova, Slovakia is negotiating with the governments of Austria and the Czech Republic over the opening of safe tourism. Zourabichvili noted that Georgia is also interested in participating in this program.

The presidents of the two countries also discussed Georgia’s European integration process. According to the president of Georgia, the current period is a good opportunity to deepen Georgia’s relations with the European Union so that the country can take more concrete steps towards European integration.