Georgian Airways to resume Batumi-Astana-Batumi flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Georgian Airways is set to resume Batumi-Astana-Batumi flights starting from June 22 until September 1, 2018, the Civil Aviation Committee reports.



The flights will be operated once a week by Embraer 190-100 aircraft. Besides, Tbilisi-Almaty-Tbilisi flight will be operated on July 2.



Currently, Air Astana operates flights between Almaty and Tbilisi five times a week and performs Astana-Tbilisi flights thrice a week, while SCAT Air Company carries passengers to Tbilisi from Aktau four times a week.