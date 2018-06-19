  • kz
    Georgian Airways to resume Batumi-Astana-Batumi flights

    16:35, 19 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Georgian Airways is set to resume Batumi-Astana-Batumi flights starting from June 22 until September 1, 2018, the Civil Aviation Committee reports. 


    The flights will be operated once a week by Embraer 190-100 aircraft. Besides, Tbilisi-Almaty-Tbilisi flight will be operated on July 2.

    Currently, Air Astana operates flights between Almaty and Tbilisi five times a week and performs Astana-Tbilisi flights thrice a week, while SCAT Air Company carries passengers to Tbilisi from Aktau four times a week.

    Tags:
    Air Astana Tourism Kazakhstan and Georgia Transport Tourism and Sport
