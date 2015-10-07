Georgian-born designer named as Balenciaga&#39;s new artistic director

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of the popular French brand Vêtements Demna Gvasalia has been named as the new artistic director of Balenciaga, buro247.kz reports.

Kering, the French luxury goods holding company that owns Balenciaga and other iconic fashion houses, broke the news on Wednesday, days after former creative director Alexander Wang bid farewell to the brand. Born in Georgia, Demna Gvasalia is the finalist of the prestigious LVHM Prize competition launched to reveal and support young fashion designers. Gvasalia graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and worked as a senior designer for for Maison Margiela and Louis Vuitton. He is expected to present his first collection for Balenciaga in March 2016 and has no plans to leave Vêtements.