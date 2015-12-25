  • kz
    Georgian FM’s candidacy approved for premier position

    21:51, 25 December 2015
    President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili approved the candidacy of the country's acting foreign minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili for the position of the prime minister, Trend.az reported citing RIA Novosti.

    Kvirikashvili was nominated to this position by the parliamentary majority.

    "I supported both Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's resignation and Kvirikashvili's candidacy, as soon as it was presented to me," said the president.

    Afterwards the candidate must present to parliament the new composition of the cabinet of ministers and his program, and get the parliament's vote of confidence to the new government.

