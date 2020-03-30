Georgian man gets 11 years in jail for attempting to smuggle ecstasy

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Shymkent has sentenced a Georgian citizen to 11 years and six months in prison for attempting to smuggle psychotropic substances, the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee under the Ministry of Finance reports.

It was found that a Georgian citizen illegally stored and tried to smuggle six tablets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, Ecstasy) across the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Six ecstasy pills were discovered during baggage inspection in an airport.

The man has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison. The verdict has entered into legal force.