  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Georgian man gets 11 years in jail for attempting to smuggle ecstasy

    17:32, 30 March 2020
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Specialized Inter-District Criminal Court of Shymkent has sentenced a Georgian citizen to 11 years and six months in prison for attempting to smuggle psychotropic substances, the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee under the Ministry of Finance reports.

    It was found that a Georgian citizen illegally stored and tried to smuggle six tablets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA, Ecstasy) across the state border of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Six ecstasy pills were discovered during baggage inspection in an airport.

    The man has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison. The verdict has entered into legal force.


    Tags:
    Courts Combating drugs Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!