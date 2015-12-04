Georgian president revokes Mikheil Saakashvili of citizenship

TBILISI. KAZINFORM - Georgian President Georgy Margelashvili has signed a decree on revoking citizenship from Mikheil Saakashvili, the presidential press service said on Friday.

"On 4 December 2015 President Georgy Margelashvili signed a decree on basis of law 'On Georgian citizenship' to revoke the country's citizenship from Mikheil Saakashvili as he received citizenship of another country," the press service said.

Saakashvili served as Georgian president since January 2004. He left Georgia in November 2013, several days before his tenure in office officially ended and Margelashvili was inaugurated on November 17. Saakashvili lived in the United States and Ukraine. At the beginning of 2015, he was appointed as the head of Ukraine's International Reform Council in Kiev. In May he received Ukrainian citizenship. On May 30 he was appointed as Odessa Governor.

Source: TASS