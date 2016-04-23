German carmakers to recall 630,000 diesel vehicles over emissions

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Five German carmakers have decided to recall 630,000 vehicles in Europe to fix diesel emissions management software, said German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Friday.

Companies affected are Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, according to Dobrindt, Xinhua reports.

The move was voluntarily agreed by carmakers in order to fix software which shuts down emission controls at certain temperatures to protect the engine, he said. Although the technology is legal, a German probe on 53 car models found that the temperature thresholds at which the emissions controls were switched off in some models were not justified.

Dobrindt said no car was found to use the same kind of cheating software which Volkswagen used to manipulate emissions in testing.

The probe was conducted by Federal Motor Transport Authority shortly after the revelation of Volkswagen's emissions scandal last year.

On Friday, Volkswagen said it had set aside 16.2 billion euros (18.21 billion U.S. dollars) in provisions to cover technical modifications costs and customer-related measures as well as global legal risks.