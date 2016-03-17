German embassy, Consulate General in Turkey closed over terrorist threat

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The German Embassy in Ankara, the Consulate General and the German school in Istanbul were closed on Thursday due to the threat of a terrorist attack, German media reported.

According to the German N24 broadcaster, the law enforcement agencies were making searches in the above mentioned buildings.

The German Foreign Ministry confirmed to RIA Novosti that the embassy and the consulate general had been closed following the warnings about the threat.

"The Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General and the German school in Istanbul are closed on Thursday due to a not completely excluded warning about the threat," a representative of the Foreign Ministry said, Sputniknews.com reports.