German expert commends Kazakhstan's geopolitical responsibility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Matthias Dornfeldt, Assistant Professor and Research Fellow at Berlin Center for Caspian Region, has shared his thoughts on the recent State-of-the-Nation Address by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with Kazinform correspondent over the phone.

According to the expert, the address sets the parameters of happy future of Kazakhstan and prioritizes the youth, education and health.



Dornfeldt especially commended Kazakhstan's ambition to develop processing industry and sectors of the economy of the future. In his words, Kazakhstan's future place and role in the global world will depend on those sectors.



"All the initiatives highlighted in the address are of paramount importance for the development of the country in the 21st century," he added.



The German expert also lauded Kazakhstan's geopolitical responsibility: "Kazakhstan demonstrates multi-vector nature of its foreign policy. It has good relations with all countries both in the East and the West. Astana has become the host of the negotiations on the Syrian conflict (Astana process), it also hosted the OSCE Summit in 2010. It illustrates the peaceful and friendly character of Kazakhstan's foreign policy."



Matthias Dornfeldt added that Kazakhstan is one of a few countries in Asia which pursues modern and well-balanced foreign policy and praised its role in non-proliferation, fight on global terrorism and other modern-day threats.