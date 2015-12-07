German foreign minister arrives on unannounced visit in Baghdad

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived on an unannounced visit to Baghdad, media reported.

The DPA reported that the German foreign minister pledged support to Iraq in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization's militants.

"Stabilization of the situation in Iraq is as important as search for a political solution in Syria," Steinmeier said.

He is expected to meet with Iraqi President Fuad Masum and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi.

On December 4, Germany's Bundestag approved the Bundeswehr's participation in the antiterrorism mission in Syria and Iraq.

