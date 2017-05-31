German police detain ‘jihadist’ teen over suspected Berlin terrorist plot

POTSDAM. KAZINFORM A 17-year-old "jihadist" has been detained in northeast Germany, local police said. He is reported to be a Syrian national suspected of planning a terrorist attack, officials announced, according to DPA news agency.

The suspect was allegedly planning to carry out a suicide bombing attack in the German capital, DPA reports, citing the interior minister of the state of Brandenburg, Karl-Heinz Schroeter.

In a tweet with an attached statement, law enforcement authorities said they had detained a "jihadist" in the community of Uckermark, north of Berlin on the border with Poland.

Dschihadist in der #Uckermark festgesetzt > 17-Jähriger nach Hinweisen einer Familienangehörigen in Gewahrsam genommen. ^sn pic.twitter.com/IoRZDELUim — Polizei Brandenburg (@PolizeiBB) May 30, 2017













