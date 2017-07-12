German President admires reforms in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After holding talks with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has shared his ideas about the reforms underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday evening, when I had a conversation with representatives of political funds, I heard they are doing a good job here and find the working conditions to be good. Moreover, our proposals, as from consultants for improving the rule-of-law state, sit well. Indeed, the changes in the Kazakh constitution have been made. You did what is not taken for granted. You have given part of the powers to the Parliament and the Government. I daresay we would like to see that the path of opening towards Europe and the expansion of the rule of law, initiated by you, as well as the reforms under implementation here in Kazakhstan will be continued," the German President said addressing Nursultan Nazarbayev in a joint statement.

He emphasized that for 25 years Kazakhstan has followed the policy driven by the principality of diplomacy and strived for a balance of interests with its neighbors. According to President Steinmeier, Kazakhstan is actively involved in the world politics, takes the role as a responsible partner in the UN Security Council, and also promotes peace talks for resolving the Syrian conflict.

"You know I highly appreciate your analysis, advice on the situation in the region [Central Asia] as a whole. Speaking today about the conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East, we have conducted an open and honest exchange of views. In the bilateral relations, we are not limited to economic issues, although there is, certainly, a mutual interest in that line. We are very pleased that our diplomatic relations are turning 25 years old. We have a reason to celebrate them solemnly. Over that time, the diplomatic relations have become not only closer, but also more diverse," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

The German President noted that Kazakhstan is the anchor of stability in Central Asia. "We know that Kazakhstan is an independent and self-confident state. We do not forget your decision, dear President Nazarbayev, to renounce nuclear weapons in order to ensure peaceful development in the region and on the whole," he concluded.

Recall that the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier is paying his official visit to Kazakhstan.