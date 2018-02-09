German receives new kidney in Shymkent hospital

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The doctors of Shymkent emergency care hospital have conducted kidney transplantation surgery for a German citizen living in Israel. The kidney belonged to the citizen of Ukraine, Kazinform refers to the press service of Shymkent akimat.

"The condition of the patient is satisfactory. The donor has been discharged as an out-patient. The recipient is in the in-patient department and his condition is satisfactory. We plan is to keep developing health tourism in South Kazakhstan region", says the press release.

In South Kazakhstan region there are over 600 patients with impaired kidney function that need transplantation.

Since 2013 in this hospital there have been carried out about 100 kidney translation operations.