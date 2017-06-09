German specialist praises Kazakhstani cardiologists

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 9th Congress of Cardiologists of Kazakhstan dated to the 40th anniversary of the Cardiology and Internal Medicine Research Institute is underway in Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Nurlan Abdigaliyev, research secretary of the institute, said at a press conference on Friday that over the past 40 years the institute has made a tremendous progress.







"Having no equipment and lacking personnel at the beginning, nowadays the institute performs almost all types of heart surgeries. The institute puts at the heart of its day-to-day functioning the promotion of healthy lifestyle and fight against factors causing the development of diseases," he said.



At the press conference, participants discussed the issues related to organization of cardiological service and new approaches to treatment of heart diseases. Foreign specialists who were invited to the congress made reports on revolutionary medical equipment.







One of them - Prof. Dr. Werner Haberbosch - praised the institute for demonstrating magnificent results over the years of its existence. "Your country has a lot of great cardiologists and that inspires respect. We've been cooperating for many years and plan to continue to do that for many years to come," he noted.



Additionally, the best cardiologists of 2017 were awarded by the Kazakhstan Cardiologists Association at the congress.



