    German thriller tops Kazakhstani box office

    09:29, 05 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German thriller film Who Am I - Kein System ist sicher (No System is Safe) rose to the top spot of the Kazakhstani box office.

    According to kino.kz, the German flick about computer whizzes has grossed KZT 10,2 million countrywide since its premiere on August 13. Coming in at №2 was the Russian crime drama Reshala 2 which earned over KZT 4,5 million. Taking the third spot was Japanese fantasy Shingeki no kyojin: Attack on Titan which brought in KZT 3,5 million. American political drama The Runner, starring Nicolas Cage and Sarah Paulson, and Russian comedy Paren s nashego kladbischa (The Guy from Our Cemetery) rounded out the top five earning KZT 3,3 million and KZT 2 million respectively.

    News Society Entertainment
