German Viernheim cinema complex 'attacked by gunman'

LONDON. KAZINFORM Heavily armed police have surrounded a cinema complex in western Germany amid reports that a gunman has barricaded himself inside.

German media reports suggest a man fired at least one shot at the Kinopolis complex in Viernheim, near Frankfurt.

At least 20 people are said have been injured, many reportedly as the result of a release of tear gas.

It is unclear if the man is alone or if he has taken hostages.



