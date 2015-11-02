Germany&#39;s Bavaria calls for expansion of ties with Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Bavarian Minister for Economic Affairs in Germany, Ilse Aigner, has called for resuming cooperation with Iran, particularly in the oil and gas industries.

"We call for resuming cooperation between Iranian and Germany's Bavarian companies after lifting sanctions, and we will do our best to resume the cooperation," reported SHANA, the Iranian oil ministry's official news agency, quoting the visiting minister on Nov. 1.

Expressing her hope that Western sanctions imposed on Iran will soon be removed, she added that her visit is aimed at paving the way for resuming the business activities of Bavarian firms in Iran, particularly in the oil and gas industries. Aigner further added that a new Bavarian economic union representative office is to be opened in Tehran. Aigner, who is leading an economic delegation comprising 130 German businessmen from Bavaria State, arrived in Tehran on Oct. 30 to discuss the expansion of trade ties with Iranian businessmen.

The delegation includes representatives from across a wide range of industrial enterprises, particularly those active in the automobile industry and electrical devices, including BMW, Siemens and Audi. For more information go to Trend.az.