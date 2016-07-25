Germany blast: Syrian migrant 'behind Ansbach explosion

LONDON. KAZINFORM A failed asylum seeker from Syria killed himself and injured 12 other people after setting off a bomb near an open-air music festival in the German city of Ansbach, officials say.

Bavaria's interior minister said the 27-year-old man detonated a backpack device after being refused entry to the festival in the southern city.

About 2,500 people were evacuated from the venue after the explosion.

It is the third attack in the state of Bavaria in a week.

A shooting rampage in Munich on Friday left nine dead while an axe-wielding teenager was shot dead after injuring four people on a train a week ago in Wuerzburg.

