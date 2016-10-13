Germany bomb suspect found dead in cell

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - A Syrian migrant suspected of planning a bomb attack on a Berlin airport has killed himself in his prison cell in Leipzig, Germany, officials say.

Saxony's state justice ministry said Jaber al-Bakr was found dead and that an investigation had been launched, BBC News reports.



He had been turned in to police on Monday by three Syrian refugees after being on the run for two days.



German police had been watching him for months, but failed to arrest him when they raided his flat on Saturday.



Since his arrest, Jaber al-Bakr, 22, had been on hunger strike and was under round-the-clock surveillance, news website Der Spiegel reported.



He was granted asylum after coming to Germany last year.



German intelligence received reports last week that he might be planning an attack, and they alerted police in the eastern state of Saxony.



Authorities said they discovered last Thursday that the suspect had used the internet to get bomb-making instructions and had obtained explosives.

