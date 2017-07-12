Germany is reliable friend and key economic partner - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has briefed the media on the results of the official visit of President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Akorda press-service reported.

Speaking to representatives of the media, the Head of State noted the symbolism of the visit of the German President, which is taking place in the year of the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two states.

"Today, we are entering the level of the strategic partnership for the widest range of political and economic relations. I shared with the President of Germany on the development processes in Kazakhstan and the foreign policy targets the republic faces. Germany is our reliable friend and key economic partner. Germany is our reliable friend and key economic partner of Kazakhstan. Over 900 enterprises with stakes belonging to German businesses are successfully operating in our country. More than $4 billion of direct investment has been attracted," Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the growing pace of the ongoing efforts for intensification of the relations.

"We have discussed the possibility that German businesses would be involved in using advanced technologies in the processes of Kazakhstan industrialization. The main emphasis is on the effective implementation of the Agreement for partnership in raw material, industrial and technological areas. It is necessary to strengthen collaboration as to privatization, and training of professional technical personnel," the Head of State summed up.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also dwelt on the issues of activation of the bilateral relations in agriculture, as well as transport and transit area.

"Taking into account the favorable geographic location, we intend to join efforts in further promotion of the idea of the overland goods delivery from China to Germany through Central Asia. The joint projects introducing the elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan arouse intense interest. It is the efficient work by the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council that is of utmost importance. Following the today results, over 20 documents for a total of about $1bn have been signed," the President of Kazakhstan concluded.

In addition, the Head of State drew attention to the work in research, educational, cultural and humanitarian areas.

"The friendly, family ties of the German community of thousands in Kazakhstan with Kazakhstani Germans living in Germany are important. I would like to note the commonality of the approaches of our countries on the current issues of the international politics. Owing to Germany's support and Mr. Steinmeier's personal efforts, the European Union's first Central Asia Strategy for 2007-2013 was adopted, as well as the Water Initiative for our region was launched. We express our gratitude to you and your country for ratifying the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up.

The President of Kazakhstan highly appreciated the role of Germany in the world politics, noting the G-20 Summit held in Hamburg.

Along with this, the Head of State informed the media about the exchange of views with the President of Germany on the conflicts taking place in the southeast of Ukraine and the Middle East.

In turn, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany in his speech noted that an open conversation was held in the course of the dialogue on the problems in the Middle East and in the southeast of Ukraine.

"Over 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between our countries has not been not limited to economic issues only, it has become more diverse. Primarily, these are various educational institutions, funds that are actively working in Kazakhstan. It is a positive trend of joint development," the German President said.

The President of Germany highly appreciated the foreign-policy role of Kazakhstan in the region.

"Kazakhstan is the 'anchor' of stability in the region, a self-confident state. To ensure peace in the whole region and give impetus to successful development of the country, you, Mr. President, have renounced the nuclear heritage. Over the 25 years of Independence, you have clearly demonstrated your commitment and example of a fair resolution of disputes and conflicts through diplomatic means and successfully taken on your role as a responsible partner in the UN Security Council. Kazakhstan provided a platform for resolving the Syrian conflict," Mr. Steinmeier emphasized.

What is more, the President of Germany highlighted China's idea to develop the New Silk Road.

"We hope that this initiative, which in the historical past was not only an infrastructure project, but also served as a cultural bridge between peoples, will now be considered not only from the standpoint of investment attractiveness, but will also serve as a real rapprochement between East and West. I am confident that, situated between China and the West, Kazakhstan will play a big role in this process," he said.