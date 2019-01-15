Germany - Kazakhstan flights canceled

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The flights between Germany and Kazakhstan have been interrupted due to the strike by security officers of eight airports in the Federal Republic of Germany, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the website of Almaty International Airport, flight LH648 operated by Lufthansa Airlines, which was to arrive in Almaty from Frankfurt on January 15 at 00:50 a.m. Almaty time, has been canceled.

Also, Air Astana's flight KC 921 departing the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport for Frankfurt am Main on January 15 at 4:10 p.m. has been canceled.

Earlier it was reported that trade union Verdi called for a strike by the staff of the security services of eight airports of Frankfurt, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Munich, Leipzig, Dresden, and Erfurt to be arranged on January 15.