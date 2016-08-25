Germany made documentary about die-off of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German journalists and scientists from the Frankfurt Zoological Society made an interactive documentary about a die-off of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan, DW reports.

The mystery of the die-off of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan in 2015 is still unsolved. The creators of the film titled "Saigas in distress" visited the places of saigas' inhabitation in Kazakhstan, and noted that survived saigas looked healthy. They expressed their hope that the die-off is over.

To see the film click on the link.