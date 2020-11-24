Germany 'optimistic’ over vaccine; Oxford-AstraZeneca results ‘fantastic’

BERLIN/LONDON. KAZINFORM Germany has sealed an agreement to purchase at least 5 million doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine developed by IDT Biologika which is in the first phase of clinical trials, while a vaccine being produced by Oxford University in England and AstraZeneca is 90 percent effective, studies have shown.

At a press conference after visiting the pharmaceutical company’s facilities on Monday, health minister Jens Spahn said that vaccines were «the key to getting out of the pandemic» and spoke of his «pride» that three German firms - BioNTech, Curevac and IDT - were at the forefront of «promising» vaccine developments.

«The crisis shows the best in us,» Spahn said, according to a statement on the federal government’s website, EFE-EPA reports.