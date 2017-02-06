  • kz
    Germany overwhelmed by flu epidemic

    13:03, 06 February 2017
    To the date 27,000 cases of influenza were recorded in Germany. The epidemic caused 85 deaths - particularly among the elderly, German Die Welt newspaper reports citing Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

    "The flu epidemic began earlier than usual and its manifestations are worse that moderate", said the head of the RKI Lothar Wieler. Outbreaks of the epidemic are in the south and east of the country, as well as in the West of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rheinland-Pfalz. Most of the deaths are among the elderly.

