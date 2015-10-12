Germany, Poland book Euro 2016 tickets

LEIPZIG. KAZINFORM Germany and Poland qualified for next year's European Championship while Albania and Romania joined them on Sunday.

Germany defeated Georgia 2-1 here in their last Group D qualifying match.

Thomas Mueller put the home team in front from the spot in the 50th minute. Georgia captain Jaba Kankava equalized three minutes later.

Max Kruse sealed the victory for Germany in the 79th minute, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute.

In Warsaw, Grzegorz Krychowiak fired Poland ahead after a corner in the 13th, only for Jon Walters to equalize three minutes later with a penalty after Michel Pazdan was penalized for a foul on Shane Long.

Lewandowski nailed the host's 2-1 win with a brilliant header to Krzysztof Maczynski's cross in the 42nd.

Ireland finished with 10 men when captain John O'Shea earned his second yellow card in the last minute. They have to be content with a playoff place after finishing three points behind Poland.

Scotland routed Gibraltar 6-0 in Faro, Portugal, in the other group game to finish three points behind Ireland in fourth. Georgia finished six points further back, with Gibraltar bottom on none.

In Group F, two first-half goals by Constantin Bulescu helped Romania secured its spot in France with a 3-0 away win over Faeroe Islands, while Greece beat Hungary 4-3 to avoid a winless qualifying campaign.

Already qualified Northern Ireland drew 1-1 with Finland in Helsinki after allowing a late equalizer by Paulus Arajuuri. Craig Cathcart had put the visitors ahead in the 31st.

In Group I, Albania clinched their first ever the European Championship finals spot thanks to its 3-0 victory in Armenia for second place.

Albania reached 14 points, two more than Denmark, which had already played its last qualifier and now faces the playoffs.

Group winner Portugal beat already eliminated Serbia 2-1, winning its seventh consecutive qualifier after a shock 1-0 loss to Albania in the teams' opener.

Source: Xinhua