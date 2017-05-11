Germany presents its pavilion in Expo 2017, Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The German pavilion in Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition has been presented in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The public presentation ceremony was attended by Rolf Mafael, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan, Dietmar Schmitz, Commissioner General of the German Pavilion and Head of the Division for Trade Fair Policy and EXPO Participation at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology, Bernd Aufderheide CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH and Andreas Horbelt, Creative Director of insglück Gesellschaft für Markeninszenierung mbH. The first hall of the pavilion "Future Map" exhibits a giant map of the changing world. In addition to particular common projects such as the first Kazakh wind power plant "Yereimentau I" built jointly with Germany, it shows intellectual networks and the future of energy storage systems.

The second hall of the pavilion called "Future City" is dedicated to human living environment. It demonstrates construction and transport technologies, systems and products from ‘smart home' technologies and facing panels with alive seaweeds to electric cars.

German Ambassador Rolf Mafael highlighted the importance of the upcoming exposition for his country.

"Germany presents the largest pavilion in Expo 2017. For 20 years energy efficiency, climate conservation and protection as well as environmental policy have been very important for Germany. Therefore, we would like to participate in all events related to contemporary and renewable energy sources. We would like to make our contribution to development of these processes", he said.