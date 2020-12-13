  • kz
    Germany reports 20,200 new COVID-19 cases

    15:18, 13 December 2020
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Germany reported on Sunday 20,200 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,320,716, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Xinhua reports.

    The country's new COVID-19 deaths in the same period totaled 321, taking nationwide death toll to 21,787, the data showed.

    To cope with surging COVID-19 infections, Germany's federal and state governments have decided to extend a partial lockdown until Dec. 20.


    COVID-19 Europe World News Coronavirus
