Germany rock festival cancelled after lightning strike

LONDON. KAZINFORM The third and final day of the sell-out Rock am Ring music festival in Germany has been cancelled after lightning hurt at least 80 fans, organisers say.

They say the decision was taken after more bad weather was forecast.

Performances were suspended on Saturday during continued thunderstorms, forcing many of the 92,000 fans at the open-air event to shelter in cars and tents.

Organisers were forced to cancel it after local authorities revoked its licence early on Sunday morning.

They said on Facebook (in German) that they regretted the decision but accepted it was necessary because the safety of fans was of paramount importance.

Critics on Facebook have accused organisers of not cancelling the event quickly enough.

Source: BBC News