Germany's airline joins British Airways in suspending flights to Egyptian capital for 'precaution'

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Germany’s leading airline Lufthansa has become the second European airline Saturday suspending flights to Cairo, Egypt's capital, Anadolu Agency reports.

The company cited safety reasons for suspension in astatement for Tagesschau website, without elaborating on them.

According to the airline, which dubbed the move a«precaution», the flights will continue on Sunday.

Earlier, another major airline British Airwaysannounced that it suspended Cairo flights for a week over security concerns.

It called the suspension «a precaution to allow forfurther assessment».

On Friday, the British Foreign Office warned people of«heightened risk of terrorism against aviation,» and said additional securitymeasures had been taken for the flights from Egypt.