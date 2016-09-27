  • kz
    Germany's Dresden rocked by 2 bomb blasts, no injuries reported

    17:37, 27 September 2016
    Photo: None
    DRESDEN. KAZINFORM - Two bomb blasts occurred at a mosque and at an international conference center in the German city of Dresden late on Monday, the chief of Dresden police said on Tuesday adding that nobody was injured in the incidents, Sputnik reports.

    According to the police, pieces of improvised explosive devices have been found at the sites of explosions.

    "Even if we do not have admission of offense so far, we must assume that the motive was xenophobic," Horst Kretzschmar, the head of Dresden police said in a statement.

    Dresden will host celebrations on the national day of Germany next Monday. The Day commemorates the German reunification in 1990, the celebrations are held annually on October 3.

    Source: Sputnik

