Germany’s Zverev makes his 1st grand slam semis

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - German tennis player Alexander Zverev on Wednesday qualified for his first grand slam semifinals in the 2020 Australian Open, Anadolu reports.

Zverev came back from a 1-0 deficit against his Swiss opponent Stanislas Wawrinka to bag his final four ticket in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old won the match 3-1 with 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 sets to eliminate the 2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka at Rod Laver Arena.

Ranked 7th worldwide, Zverev's best showing in grand slams were back-to-back quarterfinals in the 2018 and 2019 French Open.

The grand slams are the four major tennis tournaments held annually: the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

Last year Zverev's Australian Open journey ended in the fourth round.

Zverev turned professional in 2013 but made his grand slam debut in 2015 at Wimbledon.

He will face the winner of Wednesday's quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.