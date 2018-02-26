Germany takes step towards coalition as CDU backs deal with SPD

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, which is led by the current Chancellor, on Monday approved a coalition deal with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Kazinform has learned from EFE.

A majority of the CDU listened to Chancellor Angela Merkel and backed the tabled agreement with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and the center-left SPD of Martin Schulz, bringing Germany one step closer to ending months of political uncertainty following an inconclusive federal election.