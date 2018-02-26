  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Germany takes step towards coalition as CDU backs deal with SPD

    21:48, 26 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, which is led by the current Chancellor, on Monday approved a coalition deal with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Kazinform has learned from EFE.

    A majority of the CDU listened to Chancellor Angela Merkel and backed the tabled agreement with its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, and the center-left SPD of Martin Schulz, bringing Germany one step closer to ending months of political uncertainty following an inconclusive federal election.

    Tags:
    Europe World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!