Germany to extend lockdown; UK announces aid package; Belgium rates fall

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM German authorities on Tuesday will extend current lockdown measures until the end of the month, while the British finance minister unveiled a multi-billion pound scheme to help ailing businesses following the prime minister’s announcement of a return to a national lockdown.

As rates continue to rise in several neighboring countries, relatively low figures in Belgium are showing that tough early restrictions imposed back in October have successfully slowed the spread of coronavirus in that country, EFE-EPA reports.