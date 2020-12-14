Germany to go into full lockdown from Wednesday

BERLIN. KAZINFORM German chancellor Angela Merkel and the leaders of the country’s 16 federal states on Sunday approved tougher nationwide lockdown restrictions amid record-breaking coronavirus infection and death rates.

Germany set national records for the highest number of cases and deaths on Friday, and officials are warning that some of the country’s regional health systems are on the verge of becoming overwhelmed.

The new restrictions will force all non-essential shops to close, a bitter blow to retailers just before the Christmas holiday season, normally their busiest and most profitable time of the year, EFE-EPA reports.