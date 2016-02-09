Germany train crash: Several killed in Bavarian town of Bad Aibling

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Two passenger trains have collided in the German state of Bavaria, with police saying several people have been killed and scores injured.

The head-on crash happened at Bad Aibling, a spa town about 60km (37 miles) south-east of Munich, according to BBC.

One of the trains was derailed in the crash and several carriages were overturned, German media reported.

Emergency services with several rescue helicopters are at the scene of the accident.

The exact number of casualties was unclear but a tweet by Bavarian police (in German) said there were several fatalities and about 100 injuries.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

Roads around the scene have been closed and the railway line between Holzkirchen and Rosenheim is blocked, local media reported.