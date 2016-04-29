Germany willing to participate in NATO deterrence against Russia: media

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Germany is willing to be more involved in NATO's deterrence against Russia on the eastern border of the military alliance, German media Spiegel Online reported on Thursday.

According to the report, German troops could be sent to Lithuania if a decision to reinforce the presence of NATO allies in the region is taken at the upcoming NATO summit in Warsaw in July.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Germany's offer at a meeting with NATO partners.

During a mini-summit of the leaders of Britain, France and Italy with U.S. President Barack Obama in Hanover, Merkel behind closed doors agreed to a contribution from the German Bundeswehr, the national defense force, for planned NATO units, the report said.

Obama had signaled ahead of the meeting in Hanover that he expected mainly military contributions from Germany and the UK, said the report.

A new mission for Allied troops in the Baltic states, as well as Poland and Romania, will be decided at the NATO summit. It is envisaged that each country will send a battalion of up to 1,000 troops.

The Bundeswehr is now examining how Germany can support to build a NATO battalion of about 1,000 troops in Lithuania, the report said.

Source: Xinhua