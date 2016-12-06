Geydar Dzhemal's funeral underway in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The funeral of the Chairman of the Islamic Committee of Russia, one of the most famous theologians and philosophers Geydar Dzhemal is underway at the central mosque in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

His son Orkhan Dzhemal as well as theologians from Moscow and Kazan came to Almaty to bid final farewell.



Dzhemal passed away on December 5 aged 70.



He was born on November 6, 1947 in Moscow. In 1965, Dzhemal entered the Institute of Eastern Languages of the Moscow State University but was expelled soon. He founded and headed the Interregional social movement of the Islamic Committee in 1995.



