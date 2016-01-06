GGG&#39;s next fight scheduled for Apr 23 at MSG

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's WBA (Super), IBF and WBC (Interim) champion in middleweight category, 33-year-old Gennady Golovkin will hold his next fight on April 23, 2016 in New York. His promoter Tom Loeffler booked Madison Square Garden arena for the fight, allboxing.ru reports.

His opponent is still unknown. It can be 31-year-old Tureano Johnson from the Bahamas. Among other possible opponents is also 26-year-old British boxer Billy Joe Saunders.