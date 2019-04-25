GGG, Abel Sanchez split

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-champion Gennady Golovkin announced he and his Mexican coach Abel Sanchez split, Sportinform reports citing GGG's Instagram post.

"I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez. This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer," the post reads.



"I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing," the boxer adds.