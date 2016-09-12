GGG announced his next goal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA/WBC/IBF/IBO champions' belts holder Gennady Golovkin says that the fights vs. Daniel Jacobs and Billy Joe Saunders are more important for him, than the bout vs. Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez.

"Daniel Jacobs is a good fighter, it will be a big fight, probably it will be held in New York. But I am open for everyone. At this moment, I think, this is the best fight for us. Canelo? I want this fight, everybody wants it. Probably, I won't have enough time [to watch Canelo-Smith fight -editor]. I want to see my family. I am not interested in Canelo now, since Oscar, his promoter talked about the next year. Now my goal is to win all the middleweight champion's belts. I need a unification bout for WBO champion's title owned now by Billy Joe Saunders. This is my dream and goal," said GGG to ESPN.