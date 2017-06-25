GGG announces release of I'm boxing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) recommended his fans to see the short documentary I am Boxing, Sports.kz reports.

Watch the @IAmBoxingMovie release tomorrow across all @GoldenBoyBoxing platforms #IAmBoxing #CaneloGGG pic.twitter.com/I301OdBO6h — Gennady Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) 25 июня 2017 г.









The short film, created by the Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) promoter Oscar de la Hoya, has already premiered as part of a press tour in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Golovkin - Alvarez is scheduled for September 16 in Las Vegas. Betting odds are in Golovkin's favor.