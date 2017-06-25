  • kz
    GGG announces release of I'm boxing

    15:21, 25 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) recommended his fans to see the short documentary I am Boxing, Sports.kz reports.





    The short film, created by the Mexican Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) promoter Oscar de la Hoya, has already premiered as part of a press tour in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

    Golovkin - Alvarez is scheduled for September 16 in Las Vegas. Betting odds are in Golovkin's favor.

    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
