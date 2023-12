ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated boxer Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, who is the champion of the world as per WBA (Super)/IBF/IBO/WBS (Interim), has arrived in China for annual WBS Convention, Vesti.kz reports citing GGG’s VKontakte page.

The WBS Convention will be held on November 1-7 in China. Noteworthy to say, that Golovkin has been nominated for the WBS middleweight title owned currently by Puerto-Rico fighter Miguel Cotto.