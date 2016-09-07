  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    GGG, Brook held public workout ahead of Sep 10 title bout

    02:42, 07 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxer Gennady Golovkin and his opponent Kell Brook held a workout session in the middle of Covent Garden in London. Crowds of people gathered there to cheer the sportsmen.

    As  reported, Golovkin vs. Brook fight will take place at London's O2 stadium on Saturday, Sep 10, at 11:00 pm Astana time. The fight will be broadcast live on Kazsport and Kazakhstan channels. 









    Let's see how he deals with my power on Saturday 👊🏾💥 #WarReady

    Видео опубликовано Kell Brook (@specialkellbrook) Сен 6 2016 в 8:30 PDT

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!