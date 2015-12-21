‘GGG’ congratulates Saunders on his victory over Lee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin congratulated British boxer Billy Joe Saunders on his victory over Irishman Andy Lee.

“ Great fight last night! Congratulations to @ bjsaunders_ on the win, ” Boxnation retweeted ‘GGG’.

Recall that Saunders showed masterful performance and grabbed his WBO middleweight title, having defeated Lee 114-114, 115-111, 114-112. Saunders dropped his opponent twice in the third round.