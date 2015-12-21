  • kz
    ‘GGG’ congratulates Saunders on his victory over Lee

    09:12, 21 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin congratulated British boxer Billy Joe Saunders on his victory over Irishman Andy Lee.

    “ Great fight last night! Congratulations to @ bjsaunders_ on the win, ” Boxnation retweeted ‘GGG’.

    Recall that Saunders showed masterful performance and grabbed his WBO middleweight title, having defeated Lee 114-114, 115-111, 114-112. Saunders dropped his opponent twice in the third round.

