GGG: I want to fight in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) said to Seconds Out that he is planning to hold his next fight in Kazakhstan, according to Sports.kz.

‘I want to hold a fight in Kazakhstan because everyone wants to watch this fight live, for history. It’s the top level fight and I think people want to feel it. I respect my people and I always feel a big support from them. That’s important’, GGG said.

It should be reminded that earlier some sources reported that Golovkin expects his fight in Astana on June 10 as part of EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition. His potential rival is UK’s Billy Joe Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs), a holder of WBO belt, and Gennady lacks WBO among all his belts already taken in his middleweight.