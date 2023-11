ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, IBF/WBA/WBC/IBO middleweight champion, has taken a special award at the 34th Annual Convention of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in St. Petersburg, the USA, Sports.kz reports.

The Jersey Joe Walcott award, the highest honor for his accomplishments in boxing, was bestowed to the Kazakh boxer in a festive ceremony.