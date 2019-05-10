GGG presents video of first workouts with Johnathon Banks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ex-champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin published a video of his first workouts with new trainer Johnathon Banks, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Golovkin's trainer announced a megafight and told about plans.



In addition to the workouts, Gennady comments on the visit to the Saul Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and also explains why he decided to change his trainer.



Golovkin will debut under the leadership of Johnathon Banks on June 8 in the match against Canadian Steve Rolls in New York City.



